MAVCOM (Amendment) Bill 2017 tabled for second reading

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Aviation Commission (MAVCOM) (Amendment) Bill 2017 which seeks to empower the Commission to impose a financial penalty, and to impose and collect charges on passengers at airports in Malaysia for regulatory services rendered by the Commission, was tabled for second reading at the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi who tabled the bill said the Commission was planning to impose a maximum regulatory charge of RM1 on passengers at airports to ensure the economic and safety aspects of passengers were met by the aviation service providers.

"The regulatory charge will be imposed on passengers as part of the services rendered by the MAVCOM , which include complaint handling and management, as well as educational campaign held from time to time," he explained.

Ab Aziz said such a regulatory charge had been implemented in other countries, including Singapore which imposed S$6.10 (RM18.91) on passengers at its Changi Airport and S$3.10 (RM9.61) at the Seletar Airport, and Hong Kong which had set the charge at HK$120 (RM65.83) for passengers at its international airport.

The deputy minister said the regulatory charge would be collected through airline companies as it would be included in the flight ticket price.

Meanwhile, Abd Aziz said the bill also sought to enable the Commission to issue guideline, circular, directive, practice note or notice in respect of economic matters to facilitate the implementation of good practices in a shorter time frame.

"Besides, the amendment will also allow the Commission to impose financial penalties for any non-compliance of any guideline, circular, directive, practice note or notice issued by the Commission through the introduction of a new provision," he added. — Bernama