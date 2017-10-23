mTouche sets direction for digital media, infotainment platform

PETALING JAYA: mTouche Technology Bhd has identified and established the strategic business directions for the digital media and infotainment platform that it is jointly developing and marketing with Advanced Platform Sdn Bhd (APSB) and Octa Gravity Company Limited.

This includes the customisation work required for the platform, the commercialisation terms as well as the monetisation framework.

The hardware and software specifications, infrastructure, network and performance criteria have also been finalised and all parties have started the development work since early September 2017.

A joint steering committee, made up of representatives from all parties was formalised.

MTouche had entered into master collaboration partnership agreements with the two parties for the platform, which is a Platform-as-a-Service incorporating APSB's CompuRex Dash series of solutions with the enhancement of Octa's OCTABrain Technology.

In a stock exchange filing, MTouche said the development work for the first phase of the platform is slated for release into the market between mid-December 2017 and mid-January 2018. Three product apps will be developed together with the core platform engine which will provide social networking, infotainment, online gaming, reality video streaming and digital media advertising.

Meanwhile, the second phase has been scheduled to be released in early April 2018 with the introduction of the Open Application Program Interface for third-party developers and content partners to market and cross-sell their services.

The third phase release is scheduled to be in early July 2018 with the enhancement of OCTABrain technology, an artificial intelligence over the cluster data analytic engine which provides machine learning that will be giving another level of user behavior analysis in delivering a richer mobile experience to businesses and end-users.

"The company opined that it is the right timing for mTouche, in collaborating with APSB and Octa to introduce a new innovative digital media and infotainment platform in mid-December 2017 by leveraging on its partners' proven solutions and core engines of applications and databases which has reduced the development risks while improving the time-to-market roll-out as most new internet users in the region are now mobile first, and often mobile only," MTouche said.

MTouche closed 6.38% lower at 22 sen with 3.26 million shares traded. It has a market capitalisation of RM28 million.