Najib congratulates Japanese PM Abe over election victory
Posted on 23 October 2017 - 12:57pm
KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has congratulated his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (pix) for winning the national elections on Sunday.
"Congratulations on your victory @AbeShinzo ! Looking forward to further strengthening the close cooperation between our two countries," Najib said on Twitter.
It was reported that Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)-led coalition returned to power after securing at least 312 seats in the 465-member lower house.
The victory boosted his chances of winning another three-year term as LDP leader next Sept and extending his premiership to 2021. — Bernama