Najib congratulates Japanese PM Abe over election victory

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has congratulated his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe (pix) for winning the national elections on Sunday.

"Congratulations on your victory @AbeShinzo ! Looking forward to further strengthening the close cooperation between our two countries," Najib said on Twitter.

It was reported that Abe's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP)-led coalition returned to power after securing at least 312 seats in the 465-member lower house.

The victory boosted his chances of winning another three-year term as LDP leader next Sept and extending his premiership to 2021. — Bernama