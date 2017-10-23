- Local
Nine bodies of landslide victims found, efforts underway to find two others
Posted on 22 October 2017 - 10:50pm
Last updated on 23 October 2017 - 01:10am
GEORGE TOWN: A ninth body had been recovered from the landslide tragedy in Tanjung Bungah in the ongoing search and rescue operation.
According to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the body identified as Rahaman Abdur, a Bangladeshi, was found at about 8.16pm.
The department extricated the body out of the brownish dirt at the site of the landslide.
Rescue efforts are now focused on two more victims — Yuan Kuok Wern (Malaysian) and another foreign worker.
On Saturday morning, a sudden landslide buried 11 victims under debris and dirt at the construction site.
Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng had called for full inquiry to be carried out.
Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and residents have told off state not to approve any more hill development projects for safety reason.