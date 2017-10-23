Nine bodies of landslide victims found, efforts underway to find two others

Posted on 22 October 2017 - 10:50pm Last updated on 23 October 2017 - 01:10am

GEORGE TOWN: A ninth body had been recovered from the landslide tragedy in Tanjung Bungah in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

According to a Fire and Rescue Department spokesman, the body identified as Rahaman Abdur, a Bangladeshi, was found at about 8.16pm.

The department extricated the body out of the brownish dirt at the site of the landslide.

Rescue efforts are now focused on two more victims — Yuan Kuok Wern (Malaysian) and another foreign worker.

On Saturday morning, a sudden landslide buried 11 victims under debris and dirt at the construction site.

Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng had called for full inquiry to be carried out.

Non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and residents have told off state not to approve any more hill development projects for safety reason.