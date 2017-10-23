Number of flood victims in Kota Belud rises

KOTA KINABALU: The total number of flood victims evacuated in Kota Belud has increased to 2,166 people as at noon today compared to 2,132 last night.

According to a statement of the Malaysia Civil Defence Force in Sabah, the evacuees were housed at eight relief centres at Tun Said community hall, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Agama Tun Said, SMK Taun Gusi 1, SMK Taun Gusi 2, Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Taun Gusi, Gopok Taginambur, Dewan Muhibah Tombol and SK Pekan.

In Tuaran, an evacuation centre which was opened earlier closed at 9am today.

"The relief centre at SMK Sri Nangka was closed after the victims were allowed to return home when flood waters at their residential areas subsided,” the statement said. — Bernama