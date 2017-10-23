Over 300 individuals involved in Daesh elements nabbed

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 346 individuals linked to the Daesh terrorist group, including 95 Malaysians were detained up to Oct this year, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (pix).

He said the Home Ministry also received information of 53 Malaysians involved in terrorist activities in Iraq and Syria with 34 of them dead.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, said to ensure Malaysia curbed the threat of terrorism, the authorities were constantly improving the methods of monitoring and cooperation with Interpol and other countries.

"The government is still not satisfied with our achievements in combating cross border crimes but we are confident with our cooperation, including with Interpol, this element of violence can be contained," he said at the Dewan Rakyat sitting.

He was replying to a supplementary question from Tan Sri Annuar Musa (BN-Ketereh) on the government's efforts to curb cross border crimes. — Bernama