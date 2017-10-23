Penang mayor defends approval of Tanjung Bungah housing project

GEORGE TOWN: Penang approved the 50-storey affordable housing project in Tanjung Bungah, where a landslide killed 11 workers, because the majority of the vetting agencies present at the meeting gave their blessings.

At the meeting to approve the commencement of earthworks, the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) went ahead to approve the project after listening to deliberations from 20 federal and state agencies.

Penang Island mayor Datuk Maimunah Mohd Shariff confirmed that the Department of Environment (DOE) were not in favour of the project because of its close proximity to a nearby granite quarrying site.

But Maimunah, who was present with Penang Housing, Local Government and Traffic Management Committee chairperson Chow Kon Yeow, accused DOE of double standards at a press conference.

She said that DOE had previously supported two other projects which were even nearer to the quarry site, which began operating in the 1960s.

One was for 28 units of three-storey condominiums, and the other was an expansion of the Tunku Abdul Rahman College campus.

Maimunah also said that after hearing feedback from all the agencies in the meeting, there were just one or two who had reservations.

The majority of the agencies including the state minerals and geoscience department, who are technical experts on hillslope development, gave their approval, she said.

Therefore, a decision was made by the one-stop center to approve the project, which reportedly offers 980 units of affordable apartments in Lengkok Lembah Permai in Tanjung Bungah.

Maimunah said that DOE has a right to offer their opinions, but in the end the council has to make a decision.

Approval was given with 20 conditions imposed on the developer.

In the mammoth landslide on Saturday, 11 workers including a Malaysian project supervisor died when a ton of red earth, debris and construction material came crashing down on them.

Meanwhile, Chow said that in the name of transparency, the state government has ordered MBPP to lodge a police report, so that the police investigates the landslide incident.

Based on the initial assessment made by the council's engineering division, there was a degree of professional negligence.

Therefore, the state has to classify the issue as one of construction site mismanagement, rather than an outright landslide occurrence.

Chow said the state will likely go ahead with forming the state commission of inquiry, who will likely take months to offer a conclusive judgment of the tragedy.