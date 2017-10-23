Putrajaya corporation, UKM sign MoA for blueprint on Madani society

PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya Corporation today signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) to prepare a blueprint on moulding a Madani or civil society in Putrajaya.

Putrajaya Corporation president Datuk Seri Hasim Ismail said the blueprint, scheduled to be ready in December, was aimed at identifying factors, strategies, and challenges towards moulding a Madani society in Putrajaya.

"The blueprint on six key fields, namely governance, economy, social, religion, infrastructure, and education," he said after signing the MoA on behalf of the corporation, while UKM was represented by its vice-chancellor Prof. Tan Sri Dr Noor Azlan Ghazali.

Hasim said 17 experts and academicians in various fields would be involved in preparing the blueprint.

They included an expert in sociology from Universiti Sains Malaysia Prof. Dr Siva Murugan Pandian, Perlis Mufti Associate Prof Dr Muhammad Asri Zainal Abidin and Putrajaya police chief ACP Rosly Hassan.

He said 1,000 Putrajaya residents had been selected as respondents for the purpose.

The proposed blueprint is a continuation of the Putrajaya action plan for the culturisation of noble values 2011-2015. — Bernama