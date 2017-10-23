Sarawak police arrest 68 illegal gambling suspects

Posted on 23 October 2017 - 11:47am Last updated on 23 October 2017 - 12:58pm

MIRI: Police arrested 68 individuals in Sarawak for alleged involvement in illegal 4D sale and cyber gambling.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Dev Kumar said the suspects including 27 women aged between 16 and 67, were nabbed in 49 raids conducted from Oct 16 till Oct 22.

Cash amounting to RM12,982, mobile phones, tablets, portable printers, calculators, betting slips and stationeries were also seized during the raids, he said in a statement today. — Bernama