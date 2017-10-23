Sedania Innovator to raise up to RM7.52 million via private placement

PETALING JAYA: Sedania Innovator Bhd proposes to undertake a private placement of 22.58 million shares to raise up to RM7.52 million.

The shares, which will be placed out to independent third party investors, represent not more than 10% of its total number of issued shares.

Proceeds raised will be used for working capital and capital expenditure.

Sedania Innovator said the proposed private placement is the most cost-effective source of capital to meet its funding needs in the short-term and the most expeditious way of fundraising from the capital market as opposed to other forms of fundraising.

Its shares fell half a sen to 33.5 sen on some 520,000 shares done. It has a market capitalisation of RM75.64 million.