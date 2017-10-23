Setting up of KSCIP in M'sia timely to curb Daesh: Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The setting up of the King Salman Centre for International Peace (KSCIP) in Malaysia is very important and timely in curbing the spread of extremism and militant ideologies, including by Daesh group.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein said it was also an appropriate move to find the best suitable methods to tackle the threats posed by the group.

"Daesh militants have begun making this region their new target.

"As such, efforts to fight Daesh militants must not be focused on military approach alone," he said at the 'Special Breakfast Meeting' session before attending the 11th ASEAN Defence Minister Meeting (ADMM) in Clark, Pampanga, Philippine, today, which aimed at discussing efforts to fight the threats of extremism, radicalisation and terrorism.

At the session, Hishammuddin, who is also Minister With Special Functions at the Prime Minister's Department, also stressed on the humanitarian crisis affecting the Rohingyas in Myanmar, who were feared to be an easy target group for recruitment by Daesh group.

The setting up of KSCIP in Malaysia was a result of Saudi's King Salman Abdulaziz Al Saud's visit to Malaysia last February. — Bernama