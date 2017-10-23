Sri Damansara Link will ease traffic congestion in the city: Works Minister

KUALA LUMPUR: The opening of the Sri Damansara Link will help ease traffic congestion in the city, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

He said 30,000 cars are expected to use the link. He pointed out that it will ease congestion at the intersection of the MRR2 and the Lebuhraya Damansara-Puchong.

"This project has showcased the ability of local contractors to carry out complex projects.

"We can compete with anyone in the world," he said at a press conference after launching the Sri Damansara Link here today.

MORE TO FOLLOW