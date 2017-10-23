T7 Global partnering 3 firms to bid for ECRL project

PETALING JAYA: T7 Global Bhd is partnering with Eastern Pacific Industrial Corp Bhd (EPIC), CMC Engineering Sdn Bhd and China State Construction Engineering (M) Sdn Bhd (CSCEM) to bid for the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL) project.

A memorandum of understanding was inked on Oct 20 for the strategic partnership, said T7 Global in a filing with the stock exchange today. The duration of this MoU is valid for 12 months and extendable for a further period, mutually agreed upon in writing by the parties.

EPIC, a Terengganu state government-linked corporation, is a service and facilities provider partnering two firmsfor the marine and oil and gas industries.

CMC is a wholly owned bumiputra Malaysian company specialising in turnkey services of engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning for the railway industry.

Meanwhile, CSCEM is a subsidiary of China State Construction Engineering Corp Ltd (CSCEC) in Malaysia. CSCEC is the largest construction and real estate conglomerate in China with extensive experience and expertise in buildings, design and engineering, industrial facilities and infrastructure projects.