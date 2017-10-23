Two new bodies of JBB DE RONG 19 crew members found

SINGAPORE: Two new bodies have been identified as the missing crew members of Dominican-registered dredger JBB DE RONG 19 following a collision with Indonesian-registered tanker Kartika Segara in Singapore territorial waters on Sept 13.

The last crew member remained missing, said the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) in its latest update here today.

MPA said the first body was found south of Raffles Lighthouse in Singapore waters on Sept 16, and family members of the crew member have since claimed the body.

A second body was found 1.9 nautical miles northwest of Tanjung Sengkuang in Indonesian waters, off Batam, on Sept 17 and was in the process of being claimed by family members, it said.

Of the 12 crew members on board JBB DE RONG 19, seven have been rescued, and four bodies, including the two new ones, have been recovered and identified.

MPA said it would continue to issue safety broadcasts to ships in the area to keep a lookout for the last crew member.

Bernama was made to understand that the body of a Malaysian who was one of the five missing crew members of the dredger was found on the day of the collision itself.

The four others were Chinese nationals.

At the point of collision which occurred in Singapore territorial waters about 12.40am, 12 crew members were on board JBB DE RONG 19. — Bernama