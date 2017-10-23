Vandoorne relegated to back of US grid

AUSTIN: Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne will start Sunday's United States Grand Prix from the back of the grid following an overnight change of his McLaren Honda power unit.

This added 25 places to an earlier penalty he had received.

He is one of six drivers to start the race with penalties.

Dutchman Max Verstappen of Red Bull has been given a 15-place penalty, German Nico Hulkenberg of Renault a 20-place penalty and debutant New Zealander Brendon Hartley of Toro Rosso a 25-place penalty, all for power unit offences.

Dane Kevin Magnussen of Haas and Canadian rookie Lance Stroll of Williams both have three place penalties for impeding other drivers during Saturday's qualifying session.