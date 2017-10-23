This week in video game trailers: 'Star Wars Battlefront 2,' 'Call of Duty: WWII,' 'Boyfriend Dungeon'

THIS week's video game trailer highlights include a story trailer for "Star Wars Battlefront II", a live-action trailer for "Call of Duty: WWII", a Switch-specific trailer for basketball sim "NBA 2K18", and two looks at motor racing game "Gran Turismo Sport".

Star Wars Battlefront II Single Player Trailer

youtu.be/FNUTWw17rkM

Suit up as Iden Verso, elite forces commander working for the Empire but with questions of her own to deal with, in a storyline that takes place just prior to 2015 movie "The Force Awakens". Cameos from Luke Skywalker, Leia Organa, Maz Kanata and The Emperor are telegraphed. Nov 17 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

Call of Duty: WWII Live Action Trailer

youtu.be/QEtVoVAF1Uw

Drop everything, get the gang back together (wherever they may be), it's time for a return to World War II – the "Call of Duty" series origins, and a theater not visited since 2008's "World at War". Nov 3 for PS4, XBO and WinPC.

NBA 2K18 Switch Trailer youtu.be/n3WH3THM8UA

Leaning on the Nintendo Switch's ability to go mobile and link up with other Switch consoles, this trailer goes in heavy on multiplayer fun with a nighttime meetup and a celebratory atmosphere. Wise, considering that career mode has been slated for aggressive microtransactions across all formats. Released Sept.

Gran Turismo Sport Opening Trailer

youtu.be/moDdHXpxWrw

A visual showcase oriented towards tight, track-based online play, and a taste of things to come should the next numbered Gran Turismo motor racing title make it onto PS4 rather than its successor. Released Oct 17.

Destiny 2 PC Launch Trailer youtu.be/awh2XU3WrWI

Promising scalable screen resolutions up to 4K, uncapped frame rates, an adjustable field of view, and support for ultra-wide or special monitor configurations for those with suitably capable computers upon its WinPC franchise debut on Oct 24.

Boyfriend Dungeon: Date Your Weapons Announcement Teaser youtu.be/-JpWhXoVRVs

Canadian studio Kitfox ("Moon Hunters") unveils this curious action adventure and dating simulator crossover, though it's not due until 2019. Trailer soundtracked by Marskye and Madeleine McQueen.

Game of Thrones: Conquest youtu.be/iEYCSbE0n-o

Power-struggle fantasy TV series "Game of Thrones" gets its mobile adaptation as an empire builder (think "Game of War" or "Clash of Clans") courtesy of Turbine. Inc, which previously developed Mac and PC MMO "Lord of the Rings Online". Available for Android and iOS.



Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times youtu.be/fd6Dxc3AMxE

Trounce all manner of beasties in a turn-based excursion into Warhammer's medieval fantasy world, collecting weapons, equipment and weapons to better your chances on the way. Released Oct 18 for iOS.

Returner 77 youtu.be/-RiFQTrOp2U

Glossy puzzle game that sets players off in search of answers as the last survivor of a space-bound human remanant, now exploring an alien spacecraft for reasons unknown. Released Oct 17 for iOS. — AFP Relaxnews