‘Most powerful leader since Mao’

BEIJING: Chinese leader Xi Jinping was elevated to the pantheon of the country's greatest leaders yesterday as his name was enshrined in the Communist Party constitution alongside Chairman Mao.

The inclusion of Xi's eponymous guiding philosophy for the nation cements his place as the most powerful Chinese leader in decades and suggests he could remain its paramount leader throughout his lifetime.

Communist China's founder Mao Zedong, and the architect of market reforms, Deng Xiaoping, are the only other Chinese leaders to have their names in the document – and only Mao was alive when his was included.

Xi, 64, presided over the week-long congress's closing session where some 2,300 delegates approved the constitutional amendment to include "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era".

An official reading out the amendment said the concept will be "a beacon for the work of the party".

The concept places a heavy emphasis on the party's role in governing every aspect of the country from the economy to what people are writing on social media.

"We must work tirelessly and forge ahead on the journey of realising the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," Xi told the Congress in concluding remarks.

With his name in the constitution, Xi will have the last word on all political matters and could stay on as the nation's top leader even if he gives up the title of general secretary when his second term ends in 2022, analysts said.

Willy Lam, a politics professor at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, said it will "enable him to be like Mao, leader for life as long as he's healthy".

Xi's predecessors, Jiang Zemin and Hu Jintao, had their concepts included in the constitution but without their names and only when they retired.

Xi also managed to get two of his cherished programmes written into the constitution: an anti-corruption campaign that has brought down 1.5 million crooked officials since 2012 and the Belt and Road initiative, the massive global trade infrastructure project intended to increase the country's influence abroad.

The Congress declared the Communist Party China's "absolute leader", a clear sign that the party intends to further tighten its grip on the country. – AFP