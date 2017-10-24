2 ex-secretaries to Shafie released on bail

PUTRAJAYA: Two former secretaries to ex-federal minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) who were remanded in connection with the misappropriation of rural development funds for Sabah involving RM1.5 billion, were released by the Magistrate's Court here today.

They were freed on RM15,000 bail with one surety, each, as set by magistrate Nik Muizzuddin Nik Muhammad.

The two men who were with Mohd Shafie when he was Rural and Regional Development Minister, arrived in court around 9am in handcuffs and wearing `the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) orange lockup T-shirt.

They were remanded on Oct 20 to facilitate MACC investigations into misappropriation of development funds channelled to the ministry for Sabah between 2009 and 2015.

Thirteen individuals have been detained by MACC in regard to the case, including Mohd Shafie who is also Semporna member of parliament. — Bernama