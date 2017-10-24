2 PPIM leaders brought to Kajang courthouse (Updated)

KAJANG: Two Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) leaders were brought to the Kajang courthouse today to face two charges of criminal trespass and committing mischief.

Its Special Action Unit (UTK) chief Yusuf Azmi and UTK operation chief Ali Salimin arrived in a police vehicle escorted by three other police vehicles which left Kajang District Police Headquarters (IPD) at 9.35 am.

PPIM Legal Bureau chairman Datuk Hishamudin Hashim said the duo who turned themselves in at the IPD this morning, would be brought before the Magistrate’s Court here, to answer charges under Section 427 and Section 447 of the Penal Code.

“What transpired earlier was that police took their fingerprints and photographs and then proceeded with the prosecution.

"Both are alleged to have committed mischief and criminal trespass. We will see the contents of the charges and hopefully they would get a good bail and be released today,” he told reporters when met at the IPD earlier.

On July 10, about 30 car owners and PPIM activists allegedly entered the company’s premises illegally by breaking the padlock to the gate to reclaim their vehicles and causing a ruckus.

PPIM was also reported to have accused the police of not acting on the complaints lodged by individuals who were allegedly victimised by the car leasing company.

An executive manager of the company lodged a police report following the incident. — Bernama