2 PPIM leaders in trespass incident surrender to police

Posted on 24 October 2017 - 10:47am Last updated on 24 October 2017 - 11:59am

KAJANG: Two leaders of the Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) turned up at Kajang District Police Headquarters (IPD) this morning to assist in an investigation into a trespass at a car leasing company's premises in July.

Its Special Action Unit director Yusuf Azmi and Operations Unit chief Ali Salimin arrived at the IPD at 8am before being escorted to Kajang Court Complex here.

About 50 PPIM supporters were at the IPD entrance where 10 traffic policemen were also on hand to control the situation.

On July 10, about 30 car owners and PPIM activists allegedly entered the company's premises illegally by breaking the padlock to the gate to reclaim their vehicles, and causing a ruckus.

The company's executive manager lodged a police report the same day. — Bernama