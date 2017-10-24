293 cases filed at Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 293 cases have been filed at the Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children since the court's establishment on June 22 this year, the Parliament was told today.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said said 84% or 248 of the cases were disposed of over a three-month period.

She said the court was equipped with a Court Recording Transcription (CRT) system, as well as an audio-visual system and a children's witness room, to help expedite proceeding of cases.

"The special infrastructure is very important to facilitate the court proceeding as it can ensure the trial and hearing of cases be done fast and effectively," she said during the question and answer sessions in the Dewan Rakyat today.

She was responding to a question by Kasthuri Patto (DAP-Batu Kawan) on the number of cases that had been brought to the Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children.

Azalina also said that currently, information on cases involving child sexual crimes was classified under the Official Secrets Act 1972.

However, she said, Section 15 of the Child Act 2001 provided restrictions on media reporting and publication of news that could reveal the identity of any child involved in any criminal act. — Bernama