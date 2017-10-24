293 cases filed at Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 293 cases of child sexual offences have been registered in the Special Court for Sexual Crimes Against Children, since the court began operation on June 22.

According to Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, from that total, 248 cases (84%) have been disposed within the three month period.

"With the special court, the prosecution team is able to ensure that there is no delay or postponement in the hearing (of) the cases, which is in line with the chief registrar's circular that the cases in the lower courts must be settled or disposed within 12 months time.

"The Cabinet has also agreed on Sept 27 to expand in stages the child sexual crimes court in all the states, beginning with Sarawak, Selangor and Johor, based on the high number of cases recorded in these states," she told the Dewan Rakyat today.

Azalina was responding to Kasthooriraani Patto (DAP – Batu Kawan), who asked about the total number of cases registered in the special court since it began operation.

Kasthoriraani had also asked the government to state the relation between victims and offenders according to race, and the type of sexual crimes information classified under the Official Secrets Act.

Azalina said for now there is no case that is classified under OSA, but that there are restrictions placed on media reporting and publication of news related to children under Section 15 of the Child Act 2001.

"The section restricts any reporting or disclosure of any information that can reveal the identity of the child involved in a court proceeding, whether a victim, offender or witness," she said.

Azalina also noted that the infrastructures in the special court has also facilitated in speeding up the court proceedings.

She said the court is equipped with a Court Recording Transcription (CRT) system, as well as an audio-visual system and a children's witness room.