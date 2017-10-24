7 foreigners, one local worker killed in factory bus crash on NSE (Updated)

Firemen inspect the wreckage at the scene of the accident along KM147 of the North-South Expressway, Oct 24, 2017.

The wreckage at the scene of the accident along KM147 of the North-South Expressway, Oct 24, 2017. — Sunpix

The scene of the accident along KM147 of the North-South Expressway, Oct 24, 2017. — Sunpix

Firemen carry an injured victim at the site of the accident on the North-South Expressway this morning, Oct 24, 2017.

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Seven foreign and one local workers were killed in an accident when the factory bus they were in crashed into another at KM147 of the North-South Expressway here.

The two buses were ferrying 37 women and three men when the accident occurred at about 5.30am.

Central Seberang Prai district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid said besides the eight women who were killed in the accident, there were also 23 victims who suffered major injuries while another 10 suffered minor injuries.

"Based on initial investigation, the bus that had 23 women workers from Indonesia and Nepal had stopped on the left lane of the expressway due to an engine problem," he said.

"The second factory bus, that had 15 women workers, came from the same direction, travelling from Bukit Tambun to Bukit Mertajam. It failed to avoid the stalled factory bus and crashed into it.

"The crash had pushed the stalled factory bus from the left lane to the right lane."

Nik Ros Azhan added that with the assistance of Penang Fire and Rescue Department, the victims were helped out of the bus and taken to Seberang Jaya Hospital for medical treatment.

The eight killed in the accident were sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem.

"We are still identifying the injured victims and the deceased," he said.

Nik Ros Azhan said the police are investigating the case under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by dangerous driving.