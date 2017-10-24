Association of Pasir Puteh main market traders lodges MACC report

KOTA BARU: The Association of Pasir Puteh Main Market Traders has lodged a report with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on alleged power abuse by the local government authority in the allotment of business lots at the new Siti Hajar Market in Pasir Puteh.

Association chairman Kamarzaman Che Ngah claimed that many of the business lots were allotted to staff of the local government authority or their family members.

"The local government authority should give priority to traders at the old Pasir Puteh market in the allotment of business lots at the new market since they are required to move there," he told reporters here today.

He claimed that the business lots at the new market were also smaller, despite the cost of RM6.1 million for the project, including RM2.3 million for renovation. — Bernama