Crane collapse: Tabung Haji to get official statement from Saudi govt

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian government through the Tabung Haji Board, will get an official statement from the Saudi Arabian government following the Saudi Arabian Supreme Court's ruling on the crane collapse incident at Al-Haram Mosque in 2015, says Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Jamil Khir Baharom (pix).

"The government will notify the next-of-kin of the pilgrims (who were affected by the incident) upon receiving the statement," he said in a statement today.

Jamil Khir said Tabung Haji recently learned from the Saudi Arabian media (Saudi Gazette) that the Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia had ruled that crane collapse incident was not due to human negligence.

With the decision, the construction company involved does not have to pay any compensation to the beneficiaries (of deceased victims) or victims of the incident.

In the incident on Sept 11, 2015, the crane used for the Al-Haram Mosque expansion project had collapsed, causing 180 pilgrims to die.

Seven Malaysians were killed in the tragedy, while another 12 were injured. — Bernama