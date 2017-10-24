CRM, IMU ink MoU to foster collaboration in exchange industry, economic knowledge

KUALA LUMPUR: Clinical Research Malaysia (CRM) and International Medical University (IMU) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to foster collaboration and exchange industry as well as academic knowledge between both parties.

In a statement today, CRM said the MoU would take CRM a notch further in supporting academic institutions like IMU by providing opportunities for its students to be placed at CRM for industrial training.

"It is aligned with CRM's key strategies to expand the number of industry sponsored research, create awareness of CRM and collaborate with stakeholders.

"Both parties may also look forward to working closely on research and development activities including industry product development, using both parties' existing research infrastructure and expertise," it said in a statement.

The MoU was signed between IMU Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Vice Chancellor Prof Abdul Aziz Baba and CRM CEO Dr Akhmal Yusof yesterday.

"We are delighted to sign this memorandum which will enable CRM and IMU to deepen cooperation on clinical research, improve opportunities for students in industrial training and contribute to building a thriving clinical research ecosystem in Malaysia," said Dr Akhmal. — Bernama