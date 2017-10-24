EC receives 229,919 new voter registration applications

PUTRAJAYA: The Election Commission (EC) has received 229,919 new voter registration applications and 65,083 applications for change of polling centre address during the third quarter of this year.

EC secretary Datuk Abdul Ghani Salleh said the 2017 third quarter Supplementary Electoral Roll (RDPT) would be on display for 14 days from tomorrow to Nov 6 at 960 places nationwide.

During the period, those who applied to register as new voters or change the address of their polling stations in July, August and September of this year are advised to check the electoral roll, he said in a statement here today.

Abdul Ghani said the RDPT would be displayed at 15 state election offices, computerised post offices (437), government complexes/offices (87), district/ land offices (166), district/ municipal councils (82) / multipurpose halls/ Rukun Tetangga (Neighbourhood Watch)/ community centres/ halls (158) and other places (16).

He said if the applicants did not find their names in the RDPT, the person concerned should make a claim using Form B and submit it to the Registrar (state election director) during office hours on any working day during the RDPT exhibition period.

For registered voters who wish to object the inclusion of the name of any individual in an election constituency, they may do so by completing Form C.

"The person may object to not more than 20 nominees in accordance with sub-regulation 15 (3) of the Election Regulations (Registration of Voters) 2002. Objections must be submitted to the registrar (state election director) for the relevant registration area during office hours at any time, any working day during the exhibition period," he said.

Abdul Ghani said the EC would also display the list of names of those who had been removed from the electoral roll.

"The EC calls on all those who registered as voters between July 1 and Sept 30 this year to check their voter registration information at the places as stated," he said.

Those with inquiries on the third quarter RDPT exhibition can contact the EC headquarters at telephone number 03-88927000 or any state election office or visit the EC website at www.spr.gov.my or via the smartphone apps 'My SPR Semak'. — Bernama