Firefly flight turns back to Penang after technical difficulties

Posted on 24 October 2017 - 11:54am Last updated on 24 October 2017 - 01:18pm

BAYAN LEPAS: A Firefly flight bound for Subang from the Penang International Airport made a turn back midway in flight earlier this morning.

The plane was said to have suffered some technical difficulties while airborne.

The FY2087 Firefly plane headed to Subang was forced to make an emergency landing after taking off from Penang International Airport.

Its CEO Ignatius Ong said a minor technical issue was spotted and the plane immediately made a U-turn for checks be conducted.

A Penang Malaysia Airport Berhad spokesperson said the crew and passengers were safe as the aircraft returned to the tarmac safely.

Airport senior manager Ariff Jaafar, in a brief text message to the media, said the aircraft safely landed at 10.35am.

"Operation at the airport is normal, " he said.

