Government to amend Common Gaming Houses Act 1953

SERDANG: The government will amend the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 to enable actions that are relevant and effective in the long term to combat illegal gambling activities, including online, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Right now, he said the Home Ministry (KDN) and the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) were working closely with the Attorney-General's chambers to look into the need of either just amending the principal act, or to formulate a new preventive law specifically for online gaming activities.

"Special attention should be given to improve the online gambling law because online gambling activities, which can be done via smartphones, are fast becoming rampant right now," Ahmad Zahid, who is also Home Minister, told reporters after attending the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) dialogue at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Serdang, here today.

The dialogue was mediated by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

According to Ahmad Zahid, the KDN, through PDRM, had also collaborated with Interpol and various telecommunication companies to curb online gambling activities based in Macau, Las Vegas and an Asean country, from spreading to Malaysia.

The deputy prime minister said the crime could result in the collapse of the family institution and lead to the uncontrolled outflow of money.

"We have deported 416 China nationals believed to be involved in the Macau scam syndicate, and efforts are being intensified to investigate 100 other suspects before they can be deported to their countries of origin," he added.

Efforts to combat gambling activities had been intensified after Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun was appointed as the Inspector-General of Police, with 5,913 operations mounted nationwide from the date of his appointment on Sept 4 until yesterday.

"Of the total, Selangor and Penang recorded the highest number of raids," Ahmad Zahid said.

On the TN50 dialogue, Ahmad Zahid noted he was satisfied with the input given by the participants on the importance of maintaining security, peace, and harmony in the country.

He said 17 issues and aspirations on security aspects were discussed during the dialogue participated by about 2,000 youths and watched by 35,000 others through the KDN Facebook page. — Bernama