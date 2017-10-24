Govt needs to address rising cost of living effectively: Tengku Abdullah

PEKAN: The Regent of Pahang, Tengku Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah today called on the government to find effective solutions to help people cope with the rising cost of living.

He said economic issues and living costs were problems that the people often relayed to him during his visits to the districts in carrying out his duties as the regent.

"Focus should be given to improving the people's economy while more effective approaches should be implemented with regard to welfare, education, housing and other basic facilities.

"Economic activities must also be implemented fairly and equally for the various races in the country to bridge the economic gap," he said at the investiture ceremony in conjunction with the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Ahmad Shah's birthday celebration, at Istana Abu Bakar, here, today.

Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob and state government leaders were also present at the ceremony which saw 100 individuals conferred with state awards and medals.

Tengku Abdullah also stressed the importance of living harmoniously amid the racial diversity and the importance of conserving the environment, as pollution would only bring harm.

He expressed his appreciation to the federal government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and the Pahang state government under Adnan for implementing good governance.

He also thanked the security forces in this country for the safety and security of the people. — Bernama