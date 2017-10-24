Honda M'sia recalls 2,814 HR-Vs to replace front stabiliser bar

HONDA Malaysia today announced a product recall for 2,814 units of HR-V 2016 year model due to the possibility that the front stabiliser bar may break under high stress. All other Honda current selling models are not affected by this recall.

According to Honda Malaysia, the stabiliser bar breakage is due to “insufficient temperature control during its production process, resulting in compromised strength of the stabiliser bar and thus, leading to possible breakage during high stress. Breakage of the stabiliser bar might cause wheels to be unbalanced, resulting in instability during a drive and the car pulling to the left or right.

”As of today, there are no incidences of crashes or injuries related to this issue reported in Malaysia. Honda Malaysia is taking this pre-emptive measure to ensure customer safety and sincerely regrets the inconvenience caused to all affected customers.

”All affected front stabiliser bars will be replaced with newly made parts. Currently, Honda Malaysia has 50% of the replacement parts in stock nationwide, and parts availability will be at 100% in mid-November 2017.

”Honda Malaysia would like to assure all customers that the company is committed to its mission to maintain the best product performance; hence the proactive measure is being taken to avoid any possible damages or accidents.

”All affected customers will be informed via notification letters, which will include details of the product recall. Customers who receive the letter are advised to send their vehicles to the nearest Honda authorised dealer nationwide for inspection and replacement. All cost related to this replacement activity will be borne by Honda Malaysia.

”Honda Malaysia strongly encourages all affected customers to replace the affected stabiliser bar urgently once they receive the letter as its breakage can potentially lead to tyre puncture and instability.

”Honda customers are urged to check their vehicle recall status either by logging on to www.honda.com.my or www.productrecall.honda.com.my today or by calling the Honda Toll Free number 1-800-88-2020.”