Kedah Immigration Dept detains 33 immigrants in 'Op Mega'

ALOR STAR: The Kedah Immigration Department detained 33 illegal immigrants (PATI) from various countries in operations codenamed 'Op Mega' which were carried out at two separate locations around Alor Star, yesterday.

Its director, Zuhair Jamaludin said the operations from 11.30 last night until 2.45 this morning involved inspections at construction sites and 'kongsi' houses in Jalan Suka Menanti and Bandar Alor Merah, here.

"Inspections were carried out on 80 PATI from various countries and from this total, 13 men and three women (Indonesians), 14 Bangladeshi men and three Myanmar men aged between 19 and 50 were detained," he said in a statement, here today.

He said they were all detained under Regulation 39(b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963, Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002) for not having valid travel documents and over-staying.

Zuhair said all those who were detained were being held at the Immigration lock-up, Home Ministry Building, Alor Star for investigation before being sent to the Belantik Immigration Detention Depot, Sik. — Bernama