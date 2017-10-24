Kim murder trial: klia2 visit causes stir

One of the accused, Vietnamese Doan Thi Huang, is escorted by police on an escalator in klia2 during a site visit on Oct 24, 2017. — Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul

Heavy police presence is seen during a tour throughout parts of the klia2 airport, Oct 24, 2017. — Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul

High Court judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin (L), prosecutors and defence counsel visit the crime scene at klia2 this morning, Oct 24, 2017. — Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul

SEPANG: The ninth day of the Kim Jong-Nam trial saw both the accused, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, Vietnamese Doan Thi Huang, 29, High Court judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin, prosecutors and defence counsel visit the crime scene at KL International Airport 2 (klia2) this morning.

The spot where the murder had occurred inside the airport's departure terminal was filled with journalists and heavy police presence as Siti and Doan arrived in handcuffs and bulletproof vests surrounded by over 50 Special Task Force on Organised Crime (Staffoc) personnel at 8.20am.

Despite the heavy security and parts of the terminal sealed, the terminal itself was not closed and flights were not affected.

The entourage which stirred the public's attention had gathered at the airport's police station for their initial briefing before beginning their tour throughout parts of the airport including the self check-in kiosks area where Jong-Nam was attacked and the Bibik Heritage restaurant where the court had witnessed CCTV footage of Siti and an unidentified person together minutes before the murder happened.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shahrudin Wan Ladin conducted the briefing as members of the prosecution and defence teams were seen taking down notes.

Tired by the exertion of moving around the airport in bullet proof vests, both Siti and Doan were given wheel chairs to move midway through the murder trail walk.

Siti and Doan along with four others still at large, were charged with the murder of Kim Chol, 45, at klia2 departure hall at 9am on Feb 13 this year.