Kim murder trial: klia2 visit causes stir (Updated)

One of the accused, Vietnamese Doan Thi Huang, is escorted by police on an escalator in klia2 during a site visit on Oct 24, 2017. — Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul

Heavy police presence is seen during a tour throughout parts of the klia2 airport, Oct 24, 2017. — Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul

High Court judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin (L), prosecutors and defence counsel visit the crime scene at klia2 this morning, Oct 24, 2017. — Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul

One of the accused in the Kim Jong-Nam murder trial, Indonesian Siti Aisyah, is escorted by wheelchair during a site visit to klia2 today, Oct 24, 2017. — Sunpix by Ashraf Shamsul

SEPANG: The ninth day of the Kim Jong-Nam murder trial saw both suspects Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, Vietnamese Doan Thi Huang, 29, High Court judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin, prosecutors and defence counsel visiting the crime scene at klia2 this morning.

The spot where Jong-Nam was killed inside the airport's departure terminal was filled with journalists and heavy police presence as Siti and Doan arrived in handcuffs and bulletproof vests surrounded by over 50 Special Task Force on Organised Crime (Staffoc) personnel at 8.20am.

Despite the heavy security and parts of the terminal sealed, the terminal itself was not closed and flights were not affected.

The entourage which stirred the public's attention had gathered at the airport's police station for their initial briefing before beginning their tour throughout parts of the airport including the self check-in kiosks area where Jong-Nam was attacked and the Bibik Heritage restaurant where the court had witnessed CCTV footage of Siti and an unidentified person together minutes before the murder happened.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shahrudin Wan Ladin conducted the briefing as members of the prosecution and defence teams were seen taking down notes.

Azmi had ordered the entourage to retrace the steps taken by Jong-Nam, Siti and Doan at the airport before and after the murder, resulting in three trips within the airport terminal.

Tired by the exertion of moving around the airport in bulletproof vests, both Siti and Doan were given wheel chairs to move midway through the murder trail walk.

Siti was also also seen tearing when brought to the taxi ticketing counter.

According to their respective counsels, both suspects opted to use the wheelchair as they had been tired from wearing their bullet vests weighing 1kg each during their walk around the airport.

Proceedings concluded around 12.30pm today and the trial is expected to resume at the Shah Alam High Court tomorrow.

Siti and Doan along with four others still at large, were charged with the murder of Kim Chol, 45, at the KL International Airport 2 (klia2) departure hall at 9am on Feb 13 this year.