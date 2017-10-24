Land public transport a priority for govt: Najib (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Although the nation has recorded significant achievements in the land public transport sector over the last few years, the work to further transform the sector would not stop there, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

Najib explained more key infra-rakyat rail projects will continue to be unfolded by 2027 as the government seeks to boost the carrying capacity via three-pronged strategies.

"Some of the key projects include the construction of the 350km Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High Speed Rail, the 4-km Johor Baru-Woodlands (North) Rapid Transit System, the 700km East Coast Rail Link and other urban rail lines, making the rail mileage across the nation to come close to 3,000km.

"Having said that, improving the first-and-last mile connectivity to make travel seamless for commuters, remains a priority for the government as well as the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD)," Najib said in his closing remarks at the Land Public Transport Symposium 2017 here today.

At the same time, Najib also pointed out that new technologies, disruptive business models and commuters' demand for higher levels of service are transforming what transportation plans for future cities should be.

"Driverless vehicles, predictive maintenance for trains, electric cars – who knows what else the future will entail," he said. "However, what is clear is that people and cities are on the cusp of changing rapidly and dramatically as advancements in mobility technology converge in the marketplace."

Najib then assured everyone that under his watch, the government will continue to place the transformation of the land public transport sector as a top priority.

Najib added that the country's land public transport agenda is not just about mega infrastructure projects because of greater importance, it is that it is a pathway to higher productivity and better living conditions for Malaysians.

The prime minister noted that in the long run, a reliable, integrated and modern land public transport network would accelerate socio-economic growth and improve the quality of the environment, all of which was crucial for the sustainable development of Malaysia.