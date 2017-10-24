Lorry driver receives heavy sentence for raping his daughter

KOTA TINGGI: A 50-year-old lorry driver, who raped his biological daughter from the age of 11 to 15, was today sentenced to a total of 81 years in jail and eight strokes of the rotan.

The accused pleaded guilty to five counts of incest committed against the victim between 2011 and 2015.

The victim, who is now 17, is the second of six siblings.

The father was charged under Section 376B (1) of the Penal Code with raping, molesting and forcing his underaged daughter to perform oral sex at a rented house in Taman Sri Saujana and Felda Air Tawar 3, near here.

Judge Zahilah Mohamad Yusof ordered that the sentences run consecutively as the offences were serious.

Meanwhile, the victim's uncle, who is the brother-in-law of the lorry driver, pleaded guilty to molesting the victim at the same house in Air Tawar.

That offence took place at 12am in May 2014.

Sessions judge Zahilah Muhammad also ordered the brother-in-law to be jailed five years for the offence under Section 354 of the Penal Code for assault or use of criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.

He was ordered to serve the sentence from the date of his arrest on Sept 4, this year.

DPP Noor Dayana Mohamad prosecuted, while the two accused were represented by lawyer Salwa Sulaiman.

The lorry driver was recently divorced from his wife. He also holds an OKU (person with disability) card, claiming that he suffered from a hearing disability.