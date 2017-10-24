Malaysia Airlines launches '30 days of Rewards' campaign (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airlines’ Frequent Flyer Programme, Enrich, has launched a "30 Days of Rewards" campaign to offer loyal members more ways to earn miles.

In a statement today, the airline said, the campaign, to celebrate its 30th anniversary, would enable Enrich members to earn up to six times more miles when they fly on Malaysia Airlines, including all 14 airlines and 30 affiliates within the oneworld alliance, eight partner airlines, at over 300 hotel partner properties globally, by using credit cards from bank partners, as well as other lifestyle partners.

“A newly-improved and personalised Enrich member portal has now been fully integrated into malaysiaairlines.com, offering members greater convenience in navigating through the portal with ease, adding that members can now enjoy these offers online,” it said.

The airline said the first loyalty programme, originally named Esteemed Traveller, was one of the most rewarding and innovative programmes of its era, creating life-long memories and special experiences for passengers on Malaysia Airlines.

Chief commercial officer, Arved von zur Muehlen, said the campaign, which would run until the end of the month, was the company’s way of thanking its loyal members and partners for their continued support throughout the years and in inspiring the airline to constantly enrich their travel and lifestyle experiences.

“The accumulated miles can be redeemed on exclusive benefits and privileges including access to Malaysia Airlines’ Golden Lounge and Temptations for inflight shopping,” he said. — Bernama