Malaysia is world's fifth largest and Asean leader in BMW hybrids

MIRRORING the ongoing success of the BMW Group for its electro mobility vehicles worldwide, BMW Group Malaysia has announced that it had already assembled and delivered over 4,500 units of the BMW 330e, X5 xDrive40e and the 740Le xDrive in the country, the highest not only in Malaysia but in Asean and the world in comparison to the percentage of total number of vehicles delivered in the country.

Company managing director and CEO, Han Sang Yun, said: “The BMW Group recently announced that its worldwide sales of electrified vehicles in the first three quarters of 2017 have already exceeded those achieved in the whole of 2016 and specifically in the month of September, electrified vehicles sales topped the 10,000 mark for the first time in a single month. Here in Malaysia, we are the most successful premium hybrid brand in the country with over 50% of our total vehicle deliveries now comprising of hybrid vehicles with eDrive technology, the highest share not only in Malaysia but in Asean and the world.”

Han added that Malaysia is once again leading the way in the introduction of the "Mobility of the Future" in the premium automotive industry. He said, “This is not only a great achievement for us at BMW but for the Malaysian automotive industry as it is a clear proof point of success of the initiatives by the Malaysian Automotive Institute (MAI) to promote Energy Efficient Vehicles (EEV) and new technology for the automotive industry.”

Celebrating the achievements of its fleet of BMW Hybrid Vehicles with eDrive Technology in the country as well as to further promote the new innovative vehicles, BMW Group Malaysia is currently running a campaign to provide new customers of its BMW iPerformance models with a complimentary BMW i Wallbox Plus and BMW i AC Fast Charging Cable.

“While working on our various projects to install the BMW i Wallbox at public venues which we are currently spearheading with our network of dealer partners as well as with the ChargEV program with GreenTech Malaysia, we realised that we still need more public charging facilities to further promote this new technology for premium vehicles. We also wanted to reward our customers for helping us achieve these milestones with the technology. This campaign enables us to address both these objectives.” said Han.

Only recently, Seong Hoe Premium Motors, the premium automaker’s representative in the state of Malacca installed a dedicated BMWi Wallbox at the Holiday Inn Melaka and The Equatorial Melaka, respectively, while Regas Premium Auto Sarawak, BMW Group Malaysia’s authorised dealer partner in Sarawak installed two Wallboxes at the CityONE Megamall in Kuching, the first public charging infrastructure in the state.

The new campaign for the BMW iPerformance vehicles also offers a new complimentary and comprehensive insurance program, Ultimate Protection Programme+ (UPP+) courtesy of BMW Credit Malaysia and underwritten by Allianz General Insurance Company (Malaysia) Berhad.

The new program offers total 360-degree protection which includes Accidental Death or Total Permanent Disability of up to RM100,000 per person including passengers, Key Care of up to RM1,000, Vehicle Break-in of up to RM3,000, Special Relief of up to RM10,000, Compassionate Flood Cover of up to RM30,000, Rim Protection for up to RM3,000, GAP Insurance of up to RM10,000, hire purchase loan repayment of a maximum of six months of up to RM2,500 per installment and for the first time, protection against scratch and dents for up to RM3,000.

The campaign for the BMW i Wallbox Plus and BMW i AC Fast Charging Cable is only limited to the first 1,000 customers until Dec 31.