NCID makes biggest ketamine bust of the year at KLIA (Updated)

SEPANG: The Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) division made its largest drug bust at the KLIA cargo complex this year, with the recent seizure of 254kg of ketamine worth an estimated RM12.7 million.

NCID director commissioner Datuk Seri Mohmad Salleh said the raid by the Special Tactical Intelligence Narcotics Group (STING) at the KLIA2 airside on Oct 19 at 5.30pm discovered six boxes containing 248 packages of Chinese tea containing ketamine.

"The successful raid was due to our cooperation with the Ministry of Justice Investigation Bureau Taiwan which has been established since 2012.

"The seized consignment, which was declared as garments, was headed for Taipei from KLIA2," he told reporters at the KLIA police station today.

Mohmad said they had also seized 30.5kg of heroin hidden in 90 flasks on Sept 27.

That consignment was also headed for Taipei when the raid was conducted.

"Both cases are believed to be linked to the same syndicate as the sender and delivery address were the same. The sender's address is within Klang Valley.

"Police are doubling their efforts to track down the suspects behind the syndicate," he said.

He stated that heroin fetches a high price in Taiwan compared to the local market, which would have prompted the syndicate to operate for huge profits.

"For instance, the street value of 1kg of Grade 4 heroin in Malaysia is RM70,000, but it is worth RM1 million in Taiwan."

On Dec 8 last year, police busted a China-linked ketamine distribution syndicate when they scored the biggest ketamine seizure of the year and uncovered a drug-processing laboratory in Bukit Jalil.

In raids at two apartments, Bukit Aman's STING seized 210kg of China-made ketamine, and drugs comprising syabu, Erimine 5, Ecstasy and yaba pills worth a total of RM15.5 million.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Lumpur, police have confiscated a total of 35,000 Ecstacy pills and 40,000 Erimin 5 pills worth more than RM1.5 million between January and October this year. Kuala Lumpur NCID chief ACP Adnan Azizon said most of the seized pills were meant for local distribution.

"So far this year, the city NCID seized Ecstasy pills worth RM1 million and Erimin 5 pills worth RM588,000," he said at a press conference at KL police headquarters today.

Adnan also said the arrest of seven suspects in raids from Oct 19 to Oct 21 was NCID's latest success.

"They were from three different syndicates. All the suspects are aged between 27 and 58," he added.

The raids were conducted in Wangsa Maju, Sentul and Jalan Kuchai Lama.

"Cash amounting to RM148,000 and a car were also seized during the raids," Adnan added. "The suspects who were all locals were detained in hotels, a cafe and in a condominium."

They have been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code to facilitate investigations and the cases are being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.