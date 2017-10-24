PM agrees in principle to place MKN attache in Bangladesh

SERDANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has in principle agreed with the proposal to place a humanitarian and welfare attache from the National Security Council (MKN) in Bangladesh, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said apart from expressing Malaysia's commitment to helping the ethnic Rohingya refugees in refugees camps, the placement of a humanitarian attache at the Malaysian High Commission in Dhaka could ensure more structured aid coordination, especially from Malaysian non governmental organisations (NGOs).

"This coordination is not limited to government assistance only but rather covers any kind of assistance and humanitarian activities undertaken by Malaysian NGOs.

"This is to avoid incidents in which the good intention of NGOs from Malaysia to help was rejected by the government of Bangladesh due to certain factors," he said when commenting on several Malaysian NGOs which faced problems because their NGO counterparts were not recognised by the Bangladeshi government.

He said this a media conference after attending the National Transformation 2050 (TN50) dialogue at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), Serdang, here today.

The dialogue was mediated by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Following Ahmad Zahid's visit to the Rohingya refugees camp in Kutupalong and Cox's Bazar on Oct 17, he reportedly said he would propose to the Cabinet for the attache be placed there with immediate effect. — Bernama