S. Korea's Moon congratulates Abe on election win

SEOUL: South Korean President Moon Jae-In congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Tuesday on his fresh election win, Moon's office said, despite ties between the US allies being strained over historical and territorial issues.

Abe clinched a two-thirds "super-majority" that enables the nationalist premier to realise his dream of revising Japan's pacifist constitution.

Tokyo's 1910-1945 colonisation of Korea still provokes bitterness on the peninsula, as does its military's use of Korean "comfort women" as sex slaves during the Second World War.

At the same time Japan and South Korea are both threatened by nuclear-armed North Korea.

In a 20-minute telephone conversation, Abe told Moon he hoped to "work closely" with him to put pressure on Pyongyang to make the right choice.

"Since North Korea has hardworking people and abundant natural resources, North Korea and its people can live a prosperous life if it makes the right choice. I hope to work closely with you," said Abe, according to a statement from Seoul's presidential office.

In response, Moon expressed hopes of improved bilateral ties.

But the statement made no mention of Seoul and Tokyo's long-running diplomatic row over the "comfort women", a hugely emotional issue in the South that has marred ties between the two Asian neighbours for decades.

The administration of now ousted South Korean president Park Geun-Hye signed an agreement to resolve it in December 2015, but the deal remains controversial, and soon after taking office, Moon launched a task force to investigate it. — AFP