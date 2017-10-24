SPAD to vet all e-hailing drivers to ensure no criminal background

KUALA LUMPUR: The Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) is working with the relevant authorities to screen e-hailing drivers to ensure they are free from any criminal activities.

The commission chief executive officer Mohd Azharuddin Mat Sah (pix) told reporters the operators had been cooperative in submitting their drivers details to SPAD and they have since received most of the details from both Uber and Grab.

"We are currently doing background checks with the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the police to ensure these drivers are free from any criminal activities and have high safety driving records.

"Once we are done then we will register them with the commission," Azharuddin said on the sidelines of the SPAD Land Public Transport Symposium 2017 at the city centre today.

Azharuddin added that the amendment to the Land Public Transport Act 2010 is currently awaiting the Royal Ascent for it to be gazetted.

Meanwhile, on the issues surrounding bicycle-sharing system Obike, Azharuddin said predominantly the commission is supportive towards the idea of people taking public transport or bicycles to reach their destination.

"However, I like point out that SPAD is not the regulatory body for it as we only cover commercial based vehicles.

"The regulatory would be the respective local authorities it operates in, and we are open to assist the local authorities in establishing a consistant regulatory scheme that clearly states how the system should be managed and regulated," he said.

On the symposium, Azharuddin mentioned that the response has been good so far as it allows the visitors to have better understanding on what the government is doing with regards to the public transport industry and how their daily lives are being impacted from those initiatives.

"On the whole, it is an interesting experience for the visitors as they get to engage with not only local public transport stakeholders, they get to engage with international players as well," he said.