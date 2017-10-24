Spare five minutes to explain patient's illness to their families, healthcare workers told

IPOH: Healthcare workers including nurses should spare at least five minutes to explain about their patient's illness and problems to their family members, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

He said the explanation was important as the family members would be able to know the treatment required by the patients while in the hospital, thus putting their minds at ease.

"Just spend five minutes to explain to them on what the patient is going through.

"The patient's relatives should also know what has been done and what treatments will follow."

Subramaniam said this at the Health Ministry Training Institute (ILKKM) 2017 Convocation Ceremony for Peninsular Zone at ILKKM Sultan Azlan Shah, Ulu Kinta here today.

A total of 7,041 graduands from 26 ILKKM colleges in Peninsular Malaysia received their scrolls during the three-day convocation ceremony which began on Oct 21.

Subramaniam added that those who could not relate well with people or were not caring towards patients and their families should not be healthcare workers. — Bernama