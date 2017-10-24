Stop work on all hillslope developments in Tanjung Bungah, Batu Feringghi and Tanjung Tokong: BN

GEORGE TOWN: Penang Barisan Nasional (BN) has urged the DAP-led state government to issue an immediate stop-work order notice to all hillslope developments in Tanjung Bungah, Batu Feringghi and Tanjung Tokong.

Penang BN Youth chief, Hng Chee Wey said this would enable the state authorities to scrutinise all the guidelines on hillslope developments and to avoid the same incident from happening at Lengkok Lembah Permai.

"I hope the state government can put aside political sentiment and really look into the new safety requirement for hillslope developments," he said during a press conference at Gerakan headquarters today.

In the landslide on Saturday, 11 workers including a Malaysian project supervisor died when tonnes of earth, debris and construction material came crashing down on them.

The search and rescue operation ended yesterday after all trapped victims were found by authorities.

MORE TO FOLLOW