Two PPIM activists claim trial to mischief, criminal trespass charges

KAJANG: Two Malaysian Muslim Consumers Association (PPIM) leaders were today charged with two counts of mischief and criminal trespass at a car leasing company's premises near Hulu Langat in July.

Special action unit director Muhammad Yusuf Azmi and operations unit chief Ali Salimin pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out to them before magistrate Nor Afidah Idris.

The court has set a bail at RM5,000 with one surety for both of the activists and fixed Nov 24 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Megat Mahathir Megat Tharih Afendi had initially asked that the bail be set at RM10,000 with one surety but lawyer Mohd Fadhly Yaacob, who represented them, pleaded for a minimum bail.

For the first charge, Yusuf and Ali were alleged of committing mischief by breaking the lock to AGR Auto Trade Sdn Bhd's premises in Sungai Sikamat, Jalan Cheras, Batu 13 at about 3.15pm on July 10.

They were charged under Section 427, read together with Section 109, of the Penal Code which carries a maximum five years imprisonment or fine or both upon conviction.

For the second charge, they were alleged to have committed criminal trespassing at the same place and time, and are charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code.

They face a maximum of three months imprisonment or fine not less than RM3,000 or both upon conviction.

Some 150 PPIM supporters had also gathered at the court compound as early as 7am to show their support, with a number of them seen performing their prayers outside.

On July 10, about 30 car owners and PPIM activists allegedly entered the company's premises illegally by breaking the padlock to the gate to reclaim their vehicles, and causing a ruckus.

Earlier, Yusuf and Ali surrendered themselves at the Kajang police headquarters to assist in the investigation, where about 50 PPIM supporters were also gathered.