5 wanted by cops for committing robbery

KAJANG: Police are on the hunt for five men suspected of robbing a restaurant and hurting the owner in Seri Kembangan.

Kajang district police chief ACP Dzaffir Mohd Yussof said police earlier arrested a 40-year-old man, believed to be part of a group of six men, at an apartment unit in Seri Kembangan.

In the incident on Oct 18, the six had allegedly visited the restaurant and stole RM500 from the cash register.

The group allegedly smash several chairs and tables at the restaurant before fleeing on several motorcycles.

In the ensuing scuffle, the restaurant's owner sustained injuries on his head after being hit by a bottle.

"The suspect that we detained denied any involvement in the robbery. He claimed that he was at the restaurant and witnessed the robbery. The man, however, confessed to hitting the victim with a bottle, claiming he was too drunk," he said during a press conference here today.

Dzaffir said police are hunting the five other men to facilitate investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for causing hurt while committing a robbery and Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief.

In an unrelated case, Dzaffir said police have arrested two locals for allegedly impersonating policemen to extort money from a robber who allegedly robbed a gadget store.

A 25-year-old man was detained on Oct 16 and police seized a pair of handcuffs believed to have been used to extort the robber.

The man then led investigators to Jalan Cempaka Putih, here where they nabbed his 32-year-old accomplice.

Investigations revealed the two men had extorted money from the robber after hearing that the latter had robbed a gadget store on Sept 7.

Dzaffir said police were also looking for the robber to facilitate investigations into the robbery.