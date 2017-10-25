980 methamphetamine pills worth RM10,000 hidden in sundry shop seized

KUALA BERANG: The tactic of a 30-year-old man to use his mother's sundry shop to keep his stash of drugs, was exposed when he was arrested by police for possessing 980 methamphetamine pills worth RM10,000 in a raid in Kampung Bukit Gemuruh, near here, early today.

Hulu Terengganu district police chief, DSP Mohd Adli Mat Daud said the suspect was detained at 3.30am in the raid by police together with officers from the National Anti-Drugs Agency.

"The raid was carried out following police surveillance for five months after receiving information from the public about drug abuse and trafficking in the area.

"The suspect became aware of police presence and tried to escape by throwing away the drugs but his attempt failed as the premises had been surrounded by the raiding team," he told reporters.

He said a urine test conducted on the suspect found him to be positive for the drug, methamphetamine.

"The initial investigation found the suspect had just received his drug supply, believed for distribution in the Hulu Terengganu area," he said.

The suspect who has a previous drug-related record is being remanded for seven days from today, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama