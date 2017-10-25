Alleged molester arrested moments after attacking a Year 1 girl

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents of an apartment in Cheras here rescued a seven-year-old girl moments after she was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in Taman Cheras on Monday.

Kuala Lumpur police CID chief SAC Rusdi Mohd Isa said the assault occurred in an elevator at Block C of the Cheras Ria apartments at just past noon.

He said a 25-year-old suspect was arrested and remanded for seven days for investigations today.

Rusdi said the case is being investigated under Section 14 of the 792 Act or Sexual Offences Against Children Act, and for possession of pornographic material under Section 292 of the Penal Code.

Two video clips captured by the public that showed the captured suspect went viral on social media today.

The videos which were posted on Facebook by a neighbour of the victim, showed the suspect seated on the ground with a man believed to be a resident of the apartments keeping watch over him with a long stick.

The suspect was also seen denying the accusations and trying to explain himself, but was warned to remain silent.

In another video, he was seen being taken into custody by police in the presence of the victim, who was in her school uniform.

A written post that went up with the videos, claimed that the man who is unknown to residents had molested the victim and attempted to abduct her during the 1.45pm incident.