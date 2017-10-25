Apathy led to bus collision

EARLY Tuesday, a factory bus with 40 foreign workers stopped on the left lane of the North-South Expressway near the Juru toll plaza after passengers had alerted the driver that exhaust fume was choking passengers.

As passengers rushed out, another bus ferrying 17 local workers crashed into the stationary bus, pushing it to the right lane. If not for the guardrail on the road divider, the buses would have crossed over to the opposite lane.

The impact sheared off the rear and right side of the stationary bus and destroyed the front left portion of the second bus. Both buses were wrecked but monetary loss for the owners is negligible as market value for old buses is minimal, close to scrap iron price.

But for the eight dead women and the 42 injured, the nightmares for their families will remain as long as they wait for compensation, which may not be forthcoming.

Both drivers were summonsed earlier for driving with expired road tax and therefore the vehicles were without motor insurance. The younger driver was caught without a Public Service Vehicle licence needed to drive buses.

In Malaysia, it is compulsory for all motor vehicles to be insured for third party injuries, and all buses and taxis for passenger liability. Those injured or next of kin would have to sue the driver and insurers normally wait for the court award before paying out. This takes several years.

But it is pointless to sue if there is no motor cover, as most drivers do not have the money or assets to settle large claims. Many factory and school buses are driven by the owners.

Even when road tax and motor insurance are valid, the driver must adhere to terms in the insurance policy, as driving without a PSV licence or under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or even admitting fault, may nullify insurance cover.

The collision could have been avoided if the driver of the first bus stopped his vehicle on the emergency lane instead of the left lane. He had continued driving for a distance even after being told about the fumes.

The authorities too are to be blamed. While it is common for commercial vehicle drivers exiting their jobs not to renew their vocational licence, the non-renewal of road tax should be investigated. And road tax can only be renewed if the vehicle passed inspection at Puspakom.

Any commercial vehicle that had skipped inspection and road tax renewal should trigger an alarm. The Road Transport Department should introduce a requirement for commercial vehicle owners to inform the department if they plan to stop operating any commercial vehicle.

Its officers should visit the address of owners to check whether the phased out vehicles are running without road tax and insurance, as vehicles that have skipped inspections are unlikely to be roadworthy.

But if many drivers are driving with unsettled summonses, it only shows the enforcement agencies are just as apathetic as the two bus drivers. One of them has three arrest warrants for violating road rules but was able to operate unhindered.

The collision was an accident waiting to happen and tragically the casualty was high. What is more tragic is another similar "accident" could occur anytime because of prevailing apathy.

YS Chan

Kuala Lumpur