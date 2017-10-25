Datuk's son found dead with gunshot wound

Posted on 25 October 2017 - 12:07am Last updated on 25 October 2017 - 12:18am

SHAH ALAM: A jobless youth was found dead with a gunshot wound in a room at his father's bungalow in Section 9 here yesterday.

A shotgun belonging to his father, a businessman who holds a Datuk title was found next to the 26-year-old man.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said the victim's grandmother and a maid who were the only other occupants at home were taken aback when they heard a loud bang coming from the master bedroom at about 5.30pm.

He said they rushed over and found the victim covered in blood on the ground.

Shafien said the victim's father has a firearm license and the shotgun belonged to him.

He said investigations revealed that the victim had been depressed in the past months.

Shafien said the case is classified as sudden death and the victim's body was sent to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital, Klang for a post mortem.

On July 25, in a similar case, an engineer of a government-linked company was found dead with a gunshot wound in Section 7 here.

The who 50-year-old man who worked for Permodalan Nasional Berhad and holds a firearms license was found lying motionless in a bathroom with his shotgun next to him.

The case was also classified as sudden death.